One pilot on board Boeing's new '797'?

Boeing's (BA -0.4% ) next commercial jet design, a New Midsize Airplane dubbed by most as the 797, could come with a cockpit built for just one pilot, according to industry analysts, while a second ground-based pilot would "monitor several aircraft" at the same time.

But reported plans for a big reveal at the Paris Air Show next month may have been put on hold due to Boeing's ongoing problem with its 737 Max planes.

A note released by Jefferies on Sunday claimed the technology to do this is still 10 years away but Boeing customers would find the capability "valuable."

Boeing Research and Technology VP Charles Toups also said in February that one-pilot jets would likely begin with cargo flights and it would be a "couple of decades" before passengers would be convinced of their safety.