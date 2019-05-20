Principia Bio's cancer candidate PRN1371 shows encouraging action in early-stage study

Results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Principia Biopharma's (PRNB +0.4% ) PRN1371 in 36 patients with advanced solid tumors showed a favorable safety profile and encouraging efficacy. The data were presented at the AACR Bladder Cancer: Transforming the Field meeting in Denver, CO.

Although the study was not designed to assess efficacy, stable cancer was observed in 31% (n=11/36) of treated subjects after two 28-day treatment cycles.

A cohort expansion in metastatic urothelial cancer patients has been initiated.

PRN1371 is an irreversible covalent FGFR1-4 kinase inhibitor. FGFR (fibroblast growth factor receptor) mutations, associated with cancer cell proliferation, occur in ~20% of urothelial cancer cases.