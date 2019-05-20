T-Mobile/Sprint conditions might not satisfy DOJ - CNBC

Throwing some cold water on Sprint (S +23.1% ) and T-Mobile's (TMUS +4.9% ) FCC-related positivity this morning, CNBC's David Faber says the conditions that could get the companies an FCC OK may not win them Justice Dept. approval.

The companies appear likely to commit to 5G buildout with consumer price protection and to sell prepaid brand Boost Mobile to avoid dominance there.

While both the FCC and DOJ must sign off on the deal, the FCC has a slightly higher standard: While the DOJ is ensuring competition concerns, the FCC additionally can accept or reject a deal that otherwise would pass DOJ muster based on whether it's in the public interest.