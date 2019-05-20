Stifel expects Jack in the Box to rally

Stifel upgrades Jack in the Box (JACK +0.1% ) to a Buy rating after having the restaurant stock set at Hold.

The firm thinks Jack's value offerings on the menu should help it compete during the back of this year and into 2020. The end of the strategic review by the board could also prompt some value investors to look at JACK, note analyst Chris O'Cull and team.

Stifel lifts its price target on JACK to $95 from $85. The PT is above the 52-week high of $93.98.