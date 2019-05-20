Tetra Tech to acquire WYG

Tetra Tech(TTEK +0.2% ) to acquire WYG to expand its UK Operations.

TTEK has made an all cash offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of WYG for 55 pence/share, which has been unanimously recommended by the board of WYG (Subject to regulatory and other approvals).

The acquisition enhances Tetra Tech’s business for international development supporting both the European Union and the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development.

CEO of Tetra Tech, Dan Batrack: “WYG advances our strategy to add firms that support our position as the premier global high-end consulting, engineering, and program management firm”.