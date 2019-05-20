China's CNPC breaks into Myanmar fuel retailing

China National Petroleum (PTR +0.6% ) says it is planning to open dozens of fueling stations in Myanmar, the first major foreign investor to enter the fast-growing Southeast Asian fuel market.

CNPC sees Myanmar as a prime frontier market for fuel retailing, where foreign participation is minimal but demand is growing at ~10%/year on a fast-expanding vehicle fleet and barely existent local refining industry.

The move follows a similar but larger investment in Brazil, where CNPC’s global trading and refining unit bought 30% of a leading Brazilian fuel dealer last year.