Morgan Stanley takes small stake in France's Tikehau - FT

Morgan Stanley (MS) is taking a 5.5% stake in French asset manager Tikehau Capital, the Financial Times reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

It will invest at least €300M of new equity into the asset manager, along with other existing investors, under a deal signed last week, they said.

The move is part of a broader trend of asset managers selling small stakes to boost capital in an effort to expand into new markets and products.

Morgan Stanley is making the investment through its North Haven Tactical Value unit.