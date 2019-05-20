AZZ -2% post Q4 results miss; reaffirms FY20 guidance

AZZ (AZZ -2.3% ) reports Q4 increase of 0.9% Y/Y to $202.5M; and operating income increase of 44.2% Y/Y to $$13.4M.

Revenue by segments: Energy $101.3M (-2.1% Y/Y) and Metals coats $101.25M (+4.2% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 241 bps to 21.4%; and operating margin improved by 198 bps to 6.6%.

Segment operating margins: Energy 5.5% up by 430 bps ; and Metals coatings 17.5% down by 70 bps .

SG&A expenses increased by 4% Y/Y to $29.87M; and as percentage of revenue 14.7% up by 43 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $114.67M, compared to $78.91M a year ago.

Consolidated bookings YTD $988.6M (+32% Y/Y) and Backlog +25% Y/Y to $332.9M; driving book to revenue ratio to 1.07 versus .92 in the previous year.

Company had Cash and cash equivalents of $24M as of February 28, 2019.

Company sees improving market activity in North American refinery turnarounds and are benefitting from sales and market development efforts in Metal Coatings.

FY20 Guidance, reaffirmed: EPS $2.25 to $2.75; and Sales of $950M to $1.03B.

