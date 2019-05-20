Newtek ventures with BlackRock TCP in non-conforming C&I loans

Newtek Business Services (NEWT -0.1% ) starts a new platform to provide non-conforming conventional C&I term loans to U.S. middle-market companies and small businesses.

Newtek Conventional Lending is a 50/50 joint venture between Newtek Commercial Lending and a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC +0.1% ).

The joint venture will originate loans up to $15.0M with 10- to 25-year amortization schedules and single-digit fixed interest rates.

As a result, Newtek CEO Barry Sloane said, "We believe we could reach approximately $1.0B in funding volume across all of our loan programs over the next 12 months.”

