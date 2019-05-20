Lumentum outlook cut weighs on semis

The U.S. ban on supplying to Huawei led to Lumentum's guidance cut this morning and put the semi industry back under pressure. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 2.6% compared to the 1% drop for the tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK).

Movers include: STMicroelectronics (STM -7.3% ), Xilinx (XLNX -5.7% ), Cree (CREE -5% ), ASML (ASML -4.6% ), Qualcomm (QCOM -4.7% ), Broadcomm (AVGO -4.2% ), Lam Research (LRCX -4% ), MKS (MKSI -3.8% ), TSMC (TSM -3.4% ), Silicon Motion (SIMO -3.4% ), Micron (MU -3% ).

