Zambia to seek takeover of Vedanta-controlled copper miner, Lungu says

The future of Vedanta's (VEDL +3.2% ) copper mining operations in Zambia is in question after Pres. Lungu said the government has started proceedings to take control of Vedanta subsidiary Konkola Copper Mines, in a move likely to stoke concerns among global miners about rising government intervention in the sector.

The government increased mining royalties at the start of this year and introduced new duties in a bid to boost revenue and reduce mounting debt, and the apparent expropriation plan for Konkola Copper is the latest development in the impasse between Zambia and copper miners over the changes to fiscal policy on mining.

VEDL says it is seeking an urgent meeting with Lungu over the future of Konkola Copper and that it had not received formal communication from the government on the issue.

Other foreign mining companies operating in Zambia include Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) and Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY).