ResTORbio up 2% on new lead candidate data

Thinly traded micro cap resTORbio (TORC +1.5% ) is up on below-average volume in response to the release of more data from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating lead candidate RTB101 in patients at least 65 years old at high risk of respiratory tract infections (RTIs). The results are being presented today at the American Thoracic Society International Conference in Dallas, TX.

The percentage of asthma patients at least 65 years old who received a daily 10 mg dose of RTB101 for 16 weeks during the winter cold and flu season who developed lab-confirmed RTIs dropped 68.9% compared to placebo. The proportion who developed any type of RTI dropped 58.2% versus control.

The rate of lab-confirmed RTIs was reduced 78.7% and the rate of any type of RTI dropped 66.4% compared to placebo.

The company previously updated investors on the results from the study in October 2018.

RTB101 inhibits a multiprotein complex called TORC1 involved in an intracellular signaling pathway called mTOR. The company says animal studies have shown that inhibiting TORC1 may prolong lifespan, enhance immune function, improve heart failure, enhance memory and mobility and delay the onset of age-related diseases.