Energy 

Exxon's Gulf of Mexico sale draws interest from Repsol - Bloomberg

|About: Repsol, S.A. (REPYF)|By:, SA News Editor

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.2%) has attracted interest from Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) and U.K.'s Ineos Group in a package of oil fields it is selling in the Gulf of Mexico worth as much as $1.5B, Bloomberg reports.

A sale to Repsol would expand the Spanish company's existing position in the region; for Ineos, a deal would mark its debut as an oil and gas producer in the Gulf.

A sale agreement could be signed in as soon as month, according to the report, although no deal has been agreed upon so far

