Trinity Industries to build railcar maintenance facility

Trinity Industries (TRN -1% ) says wholly-owned subsidiary TrinityRail Maintenance Services has agreed to purchase 230 acres in Shell Rock, Iowa for the construction of a new railcar maintenance services facility.

Upon completion, the new facility is expected to provide a full range of railcar services, including repairs and maintenance, coatings, cleaning, inspections, and testing. The site's co-location with the Iowa Northern Railroad and optimal access to the Class-1 railroad network, including strategic access to the upper Midwest, were significant factors in Trinity's decision to build a new railcar maintenance facility in Shell Rock.

Trinity sees the new facility enhancing customer service levels by increasing captive maintenance solutions

Source: Press Release