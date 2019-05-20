Teekay Offshore gets discounted offer from Brookfield Business Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO -6.9%) says it has received a proposal from Brookfield Business Partners (BBU -0.1%) and a group of institutional partners to acquire all common units the group does not already own for $1.05 each.
TOO says the proposed deal is subject to a number of contingencies, including the approval of its Conflicts Committee or separate Special Committee tasked with evaluating the offer.
Teekay Corp. (TK -0.7%) had announced a deal last month to sell all its remaining interests in TOO to Brookfield for $100M.
