AmeraMex International receives orders totaling $527K

AmeraMex International (OTCPK:AMMX +0.5% ) has received orders totaling $527K for a new Taylor forklift capable of lifting 65,000 pounds and for a used Taylor forklift shipping before the end of this week.

CEO Lee Hamre commented, “To date we have booked $3.9M in sales. Our ASV salesperson has already booked approximately $1M of his $2M quota for 2019 and has over twenty proposals for ASVs in the pipeline. On another note, added Hamre, “The SEC accepted our Form 10 last week and we expect comments back in 30-45 days. We look forward to a terrific 2019.”