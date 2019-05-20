As private equity moves into trailer parks, rents rise

An opinion piece by Rana Foroohar in the Financial Times notes sharply higher rents at trailer parks are occurring at a time when big private equity firms are increasing their investments in such communities.

In these manufactured-housing communities, residents generally own their homes, but rent the property for the home.

PE funds such as Carlyle Group (CG), Blackstone (BX +0.8% ) and Apollo Global Management (APO +0.2% ) have increased their activity in the sector, as the industry -- largely consisting of "mom-and-pop"-owned communities -- is ripe for consolidation.

Institutional investors, which also includes such entities big pension and sovereign wealth funds, accounted for 17% of the $4B in sector transactions last year, up from 9% of $1.2B in deals in 2013.

Lot rents on private-equity-owned properties have risen as high as 15% over two years, according to the Center for Impact Finance at the University of New Hampshire.

Meanwhile, tenants who can't afford the higher rent face the choice of either having to pay to move their homes elsewhere -- a costly endeavor -- or abandon their homes, say consumer advocates.