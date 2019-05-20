DVLP acquires new CBD facility, anticipates 500% production jump

Golden Developing Solutions (OTCPK:DVLP +17.5% ) announces Lease of a new 25,000 square-foot production facility located in Denver, CO, for 54-month initial-term lease.

The new facility comes fully-equipped for advanced operations, including dual dock-high loading doors, an oversized drive-in loading access, 3000 AMPS of electrical power, 18 tons of HVAC capacity, installed fire sprinkler and advanced security systems, and existing site licensing as a Marijuana Infused Products Provider.

Golden Developing anticipates an immediate 500% increase in total production with no additional increase in headcount once the new facility is up and running.