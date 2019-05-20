Lower production, warmer weather lift nat gas futures to five-week highs

U.S. natural gas futures jump to a five-week high following a drop in production and forecasts for warmer weather and higher air conditioning demand than previously expected over the next two weeks.

Nymex front-month gas futures for June delivery this morning jumped 2.5% to $2.697/MMBtu, the highest since April 10, after U.S. production fell to a six-month low of 86.2B cf/day on Sunday from 89.3B cf/day on Saturday due to big declines mostly in West Virginia and offshore Gulf of Mexico.

The amount of gas flowing at two pipelines in West Virginia - Equitrans (NYSE:ETRN) and Columbia Gas Transmission (NYSE:TRP) - reportedly fell due to problems at MarkWest processing plants.

Data provider Refinitiv forecasts gas demand in the Lower 48 states will reach 76.6B cf/day next week, up from 76.3B cf/day it forecast on Friday, mostly due to an anticipated increase in gas consumption by the power sector to 27.4B cf/day next week from 25.5B cf/day this week to meet higher air conditioning use.

