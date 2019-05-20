Morgan Stanley sees fair value on Conagra Brands

Morgan Stanley picks up coverage again on Conagra Brands (CAG -1% ) with an Equal-weight rating and price target of $31 (11X the C021 EV/EBITDA estimate).

"We are constructive on CAG given its advantaged category exposure, innovation pipeline, and PF synergy potential. However, risk-reward appears balanced as expectations have moved higher and PF turnaround risk remains," reads the MS summary on ConAgra.

Analyst Pamela Kaufman notes that while Pinnacle Foods is a good strategic fit for Conagra, integration and topline challenges enhance operational complexity and reduce CAG's financial visibility.