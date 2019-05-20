Kohl's Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.97B (-5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, kss has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.