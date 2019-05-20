Stocks claw back some ground

Off of session lows, the three major U.S. stock averages are still dragged down by tech in the wake of the White House blacklisting Huawei.
Tech-heavy Nasdaq falls 0.9%; S&P 500 falls 0.3%; the Dow, down 0.1%, recovers most of its morning losses.
Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors are trading in the red, with real estate (-1.3%) and information technology (-1.1%) lagging the most. Utilities (+0.3%) and financials (+0.3%) outperform the market.
10-year Treasury falls, lifting yield 2 basis points to 2.414%.
Crude oil rises 0.5% to $63.08 per barrel.
Now read: Apple, semis lead Nasdaq lower »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox