Ship Finance Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Ship Finance (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $116.56M (+26.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SFL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.