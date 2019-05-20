Nordstrom Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (-15.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.56B (+2.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jwn has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.