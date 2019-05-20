Dycom Industries Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $771.9M (+5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DY has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.