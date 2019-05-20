Urban Outfitters Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-34.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $855.52M (-0.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, urbn has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 14 downward.