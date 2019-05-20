Home Depot Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.19 (+5.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.34B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 6 downward.