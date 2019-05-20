Toll Brothers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (+2.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (-3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tol has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.

