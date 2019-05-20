Xcel Energy to shut last two Upper Midwest coal plants

Xcel Energy (XEL +0.3% ) says it plans to retire its remaining two coal plants in the U.S. Upper Midwest a decade earlier than scheduled, which the company calls a milestone in its clean energy transition.

XEL says it will submit its plan for approval to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in July; if approved, the plan would lead to an 80%-plus reduction in carbon emissions in the region by 2030 from 2005 levels.

The company also reiterates its plan to expand solar energy with more than 3K MW of new universal solar added by 2030.