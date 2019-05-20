Activision dips after report of 'Call of Duty' friction

Activision Blizzard (ATVI -5% ) is lower today after a weekend article points to some disarray on the company's key Call of Duty franchise.

Activision produces annual installments of the game by rotating among three development companies: Treyarch, Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games.

But while the 2019 entry (from Infinity Ward) seems on track, the 2020 release will no longer have Sledgehammer and partner Raven in charge, according to Kotaku -- Treyarch will work on shorter notice to create a new Black Ops entry instead.

That will move Raven and Sledgehammer to supporting roles and means taking their single-player story work and repurposing it for the new game.

The change comes amid reported friction and frequent arguments between Raven and Sledgehammer.