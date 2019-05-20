Post-earnings rally for Tata Motors

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) jumps 5.55% after the automaker says it expects the Jaguar Land Rover business to return to profitability during this financial year and points to improvement in China.

"Metrics (in China) have started stabilising, return on sales have picked up dramatically and at the same time our inventories at the dealers have come down significantly," notes Tata CFO P.B. Balaji.

Tata's Q1 revenue and net income came in ahead of consensus estimates.

