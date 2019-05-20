Carlyle-backed firm requests two-year approval of U.S. crude export project

Carlyle-backed (CG -0.3% ) Lone Star Ports says it plans to file this week with the Trump administration’s Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council to seek a guaranteed two-year approval of its South Texas crude export project.

Lone Star is vying to open the first new U.S. crude export facility that can fully load supertankers, which will require dredging the Corpus Christi ship channel deep enough to allow fully loaded supertankers to maneuver at its planned terminal.

CG is in discussions with three companies to sell a 25% stake in the export project for $625M, Reuters reports.

The company has not yet made a final investment decision on a $400M project to dredge a portion of the ship channel to a depth of 75 ft. to accommodate supertankers that carry as much as 2M barrels of crude.