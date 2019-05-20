AutoZone Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $15.09 (+12.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.77B (+4.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, azo has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.