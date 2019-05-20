TJX Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-42.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.21B (+6.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tjx has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward.