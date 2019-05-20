Eaton Vance Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-7.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $409.51M (-4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ev has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.