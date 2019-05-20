Pure Storage Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (-14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $333.06M (+30.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, pstg has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 7 downward.