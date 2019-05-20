Monro Muffler Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Monro Muffler (NASDAQ:MNRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $292.07M (+2.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, mnro has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.