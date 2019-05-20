Fed's Bostic sees likelihood of hike or cut as balanced

Raphael Bostic, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, sees the chances of an interest-rate cut or hike as fairly equal.

"If you ask me how the scales are, I don't feel like for me they are tilted more to the cut than to the hike," he said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.

While the Federal Open Market Committee held its benchmark rate steady on May 1, markets pare pricing in a cut amid some signs of slower growth and an intensifying U.S.-China trade dispute.

“There are a lot of risks out there which if they come to fruition might have the economy weaken,’’ he said. “If that happens, then a rate cut might be appropriate."

But the uncertainty could resolve in ways that lead to a much stronger economy, "which could suggest we might want to do a rate hike," Bostic added.