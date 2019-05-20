Oragenics up 12% on advancement of oral mucositis candidate

Nano cap Oragenics (OGEN +12.4% ) is up on over 50% higher volume in reaction to its announcement that over 80 subjects have been enrolled in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AG013 for the treatment of oral mucositis (OM) in patients undergoing chemoradiation for head and neck cancer, a Fast Track-tagged indication in the U.S.

Target enrollment is 200. The estimated completion date is May 2020.