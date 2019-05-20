Oragenics up 12% on advancement of oral mucositis candidate

Nano cap Oragenics (OGEN +12.4%) is up on over 50% higher volume in reaction to its announcement that over 80 subjects have been enrolled in its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating AG013 for the treatment of oral mucositis (OM) in patients undergoing chemoradiation for head and neck cancer, a Fast Track-tagged indication in the U.S.
Target enrollment is 200. The estimated completion date is May 2020.
The just-released generic name of AG013 is dapatifagene navolactibac. The drug, formulated by Intrexon (XON +1.7%), is designed to deliver a protein called trefoil factor 1 to mucosal tissues in an oral rinse. Trefoil factors play key roles in protecting gastrointestinal tissues against damage and subsequent regeneration. Oragenics holds an exclusive global license.
