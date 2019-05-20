Instagram celebs' private data exposed in leak - TechCrunch

Millions of Instagram "influencers" have seen their private contact information exposed in an open database, TechCrunch says.

A database on Amazon Web Services that can be accessed without a password holds 49M records (and growing), revealing publicly scraped data along with private mails and phone numbers.

That database traces back to Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox, a source of income for the social network's users via paid posts, TechCrunch says.