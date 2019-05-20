BNP Paribas isn't interested in Commerzbank acquisition

If asked to consider buying Germany's Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) wouldn't be interested, BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre said in a Bloomberg Television interview.

"We have shareholders; I think they would say, `no'," he said.

And though he sees a need for Europe's banking industry to restructure, mergers across borders remain problematic, he added.

The French bank plans to focus on its digital transformation, rather than pursue acquisitions, it said recently, and in Germany, plans to continue building market share through its local entities.

Previously: UniCredit eyeing bid for Germany's Commerzbank (May. 15 2019)