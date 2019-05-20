Complexity Gaming opens gaming performance center

Esports player Complexity Gaming opened the doors to the highly-anticipated GameStop Performance Center HQ in Frisco, Texas.

The facility located at the Dallas Cowboys training site is described as where esports athletes are treated like professional sports athletes.

"The opening of Complexity Gaming’s headquarters at The Star provides fans of all ages an opportunity to engage with our franchises in a unique, hands-on way," says Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

GameStop (GME -6.4% ) CMO Frank Hamlin says the performance center will become the epicenter for esports training where amateurs can gain access to insights and strategy from some of the best professionals in esports.

On Wall Street, GameStop is having a rough day amid reports of Call of Duty friction.

Previously: Activision dips after report of 'Call of Duty' friction (May 20)

Source: Press Release