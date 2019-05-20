Nomura dissects Wynn-MGM deal in Boston

Nomura Instinet runs through the scenario where a deal by Wynn Resorts (WYNN -1.8%) to sell its Encore Boston Harbor casino is pulled off with MGM Resorts (MGM -1.8%) and the help of MGM Growth Properties (MGP -0.5%).
MGP: "If MGP buys the assets for 13.5x rent at 1.8x coverage, assuming $300mn of post ramp EBITDAR, and issues stock at its current multiple of ~15x or finances the deal with debt, the transaction would be accretive and positive for MGP shareholders."
Wynn: "If WYNN sells the casino at anywhere around $3bn, it records a $200-400mn (+/-) pretax profit, and strengthens its balance sheet, that would be positive for its shareholders."
MGM: "For MGM, it acquires a unique stream of urban EBITDA projected at $300mn annually (once ramped +/-) with no competitive threat for under 8x EBITDAR, and it’s FCF accretive to its shareholders by $0.10/sh."
No deal can make it to the finish line unless the Everett City Council and state regulators approve, notes the Nomura analyst team of Harry Curtis, Daniel Adam and Brian Dobson.
