BP, Shell to donate $1M each to Republican-backed carbon tax initiative

BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) say they will donate $1M each over two years to a Republican-backed group urging Congress to pass a federal carbon tax to fight climate change.

The companies are helping fund Americans for Carbon Dividends, the advocacy arm of the Climate Leadership Council, a group led by former Republican secretaries of state James Baker and George Shultz that promotes a carbon tax plan that would return revenue to U.S. taxpayers.

The proposal would impose a gradually rising carbon tax beginning at $40/ton and return the money to taxpayers through equal quarterly payments to offset higher energy prices.

BP and Shell are joining a coalition of nearly 100 companies for two days of lobbying on Capitol Hill this week geared toward generating support for a carbon tax.

Meanwhile, a new poll by the firm led by Republican consultant Frank Luntz shows broad support among GOP voters for the Climate Leadership Council's carbon tax and dividend plan.