BP, Shell to donate $1M each to Republican-backed carbon tax initiative

BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) say they will donate $1M each over two years to a Republican-backed group urging Congress to pass a federal carbon tax to fight climate change.
The companies are helping fund Americans for Carbon Dividends, the advocacy arm of the Climate Leadership Council, a group led by former Republican secretaries of state James Baker and George Shultz that promotes a carbon tax plan that would return revenue to U.S. taxpayers.
The proposal would impose a gradually rising carbon tax beginning at $40/ton and return the money to taxpayers through equal quarterly payments to offset higher energy prices.
BP and Shell are joining a coalition of nearly 100 companies for two days of lobbying on Capitol Hill this week geared toward generating support for a carbon tax.
Meanwhile, a new poll by the firm led by Republican consultant Frank Luntz shows broad support among GOP voters for the Climate Leadership Council's carbon tax and dividend plan.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox