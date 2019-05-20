Amazon shareholders voting on Rekognition oversight

At the shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Amazon (AMZN -0.3% ) shareholders will vote on a proposal calling for more oversight into the Rekognition facial recognition technology.

Two different proposals up for vote deal with facial rec. One would ban the company from selling the tech to government agencies unless an independent investigation determines it won't violate human rights.

The second proposal asks for the independent investigation and report upfront to determine “the extent to which such technology may endanger, threaten, or violate privacy and or civil rights, the extent to which such technologies may be marketed and sold to certain foreign governments, and the financial or operational risks associated with these issues.”

But the proposals might not pass, and the votes are nonbinding, so Amazon embracing more oversight would ultimately still be voluntary.