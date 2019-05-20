M&A talk lifts select restaurant stocks

Restaurant stocks are mild outperformers on a down market day with bids on Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (DFRG +31.6%) reported to be coming in higher than anticipated.
Darden Restaurants (DRI +2.4%), Landry's and Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +1.2%) are all said to be in the mix for all or part of DFRG.
Restaurant gainers include Biglari (NYSE:BH) +3.5%, J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX) +3.1%, Performance Food GRoup (NYSE:PFGC) +2.1%, Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) +2.0%, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) +1.7%, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +1.7%, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) +1.6%, Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) +1.6%, Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) +1.4% and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) +1.4%.
Previously: Del Frisco's jumps more than 20% on reported deal price (May 20)
