M&A talk lifts select restaurant stocks

Restaurant stocks are mild outperformers on a down market day with bids on Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (DFRG +31.6% ) reported to be coming in higher than anticipated.

Darden Restaurants (DRI +2.4% ), Landry's and Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +1.2% ) are all said to be in the mix for all or part of DFRG.

Restaurant gainers include Biglari (NYSE:BH) +3.5% , J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX) +3.1% , Performance Food GRoup (NYSE:PFGC) +2.1% , Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY) +2.0% , Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) +1.7% , Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) +1.7% , Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) +1.6% , Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) +1.6% , Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) +1.4% and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) +1.4% .

