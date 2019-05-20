Consumer  | On the Move

M&A talk lifts select restaurant stocks

Restaurant stocks are mild outperformers on a down market day with bids on Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (DFRG +31.6%) reported to be coming in higher than anticipated.

Darden Restaurants (DRI +2.4%), Landry's and Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH +1.2%) are all said to be in the mix for all or part of DFRG.

Restaurant gainers include Biglari (NYSE:BH+3.5%, J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX+3.1%, Performance Food GRoup (NYSE:PFGC+2.1%, Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY+2.0%, Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH+1.7%, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN+1.7%, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ+1.6%, Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO+1.6%, Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI+1.4% and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT+1.4%.

