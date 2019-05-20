Boeing seen launching new plane later than expected, Jefferies says

Boeing (BA -0.6% ) likely will launch its new middle market aircraft later than expected as the company grapples with the ongoing crisis related to its 737 MAX plane, according to analysts at Jefferies.

"There has been a lot of speculation about a potential NMA launch, although tempered by the 737 MAX grounding, [but] this appears pushed out [with its entry into service] from 2025 likely extending to 2028," Jefferies says.

NMA, which stands for "New Middle Market Aircraft" and is dubbed by industry insiders as the 797, is a concept believed to be a replacement for Boeing's aging 757 and 767 models; Jefferies foresees two versions of the NMA, a 220-250 passenger jet and a 240-290 passenger jet.

Boeing has said it expects to decide whether to launch the NMA in 2020, but Jefferies estimates the company also will wait on that until it stabilizes the 737 MAX program.

Earlier: One pilot on board Boeing's new '797'? (May 20)