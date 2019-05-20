DISH -8% after downgrade on Sprint/T-Mobile deal

Pivotal Research Group downgrades DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from Buy to Hold after FCC chair Ajit Pai writes he would recommend the Sprint/T-Mobile deal because the companies committed to "substantially advance" improving connectivity in rural America and advancing 5G development.

Pivotal analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak notes that if the Sprint/T-Mobile deal had fallen apart, Verizon and T-Mobile might have started a bidding war for DISH's spectrum.

Key quote: "While VZ still absolutely would appear to need DISH spectrum they appear to be under little pressure to actually enter into a deal in the short/medium term."

DISH shares are down 8.1% to $32.48.

