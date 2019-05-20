Sprint, T-Mobile pare gains on report DOJ leaning against deal

After riding high this morning, Sprint (S +16.1% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +2.7% ) have pared gains amid Bloomberg headlines that the DOJ is leaning against approval of their $26.5B merger.

Meanwhile, tower stocks have cut losses: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) now -1.7% , SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) just -2.8% , and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) -2.9% .

Updated 2:54 p.m.: Brief hiccups hit the major two wireless players as well; AT&T (NYSE:T) is now up 1.1% , while Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is up 1.2% .

Previously: T-Mobile/Sprint conditions might not satisfy DOJ - CNBC (May. 20 2019)

Previously: FCC chair to recommend Sprint/T-Mobile approval (May. 20 2019)