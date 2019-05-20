Coca-Cola seen making operational changes in Africa

Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks Coca-Cola's (KO -0.8% ) decision to maintain control of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa has more to do with the particular asset than a change in philosophy or strategy related to owning bottling assets in general.

"Since KO acquired control of CCBA, results have been negatively impacted by macro factors in South Africa including the implementation of a sugar tax, volatile economy and weak currency," notes analyst Bryan Spillane.

"It is also our sense that KO recognized a need to make some operational changes to improve performance," he adds.

BAML has a Buy rating on Coca-Cola and price target of $55.

Previously: Coca-Cola to keep Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (May 20)